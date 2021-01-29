Police say bust finds $10K in cash and various drugs in Palestine raids

PALESTINE — Two homes in Palestine marked the scene where multiple law enforcement agencies executed search warrants in tandem. According to a Friday press release from Palestine Police, Lester Earl Anderson, 69, and Charlotte Anderson, 55, both of Palestine, were arrested and placed in the Anderson County Jail. Police say they confiscated drugs and money. Both suspects face numerous charges that will be enhanced because the alleged crimes took place near a drug-free zone. Investigations began on the homes on Joe Louis Street and Douglas Street, after numerous complaints of alleged drug activity. Get more information here.