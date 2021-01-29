Schaefer files HB-1406 to give “Texans standing in court”

AUSTIN — Tyler State Representative Matt Schaefer filed House Bill 1406 this week in Austin. On Friday, he told KTBB “Ordinary business owners and individuals are having lawsuits dismissed for lack of standing when they try to challenge Governor Abbott’s unconstitutional executive orders that close down their businesses.” Schaefer says the bill that would give business owners an easier way to fight back against restrictions from COIVD-19. “These judges are claiming lack of standing just like the lawsuits we saw over election fraud. It’s time to push back and make sure the constitutional right to petition your government for readdressing your grievances is protected and this bill will make sure that people have standing in court.”