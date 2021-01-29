Prosecution will not seek death penalty of mother who confessed to murdering her baby

LONGVIEW — Gregg County prosecutors will not be seeking the death penalty for a woman accused of killing her 3-month-old child. According to our news partner KETK, Head prosecutor Elisa Hugman made the announcement Friday, during a Zoom hearing. Burks was present at the virtual meeting from the Gregg County North Jail. Andrea Burks, 41, is accused of capital murder in the death of Yahniece Wright, her new born daughter. Police say Burks confessed to killing the infant out of fear that Child Protective Services would remove her.

In a warrant acquired by our news partner KETK, last year Burks said she “was going to do anything to keep that from happening.” Burks’ also told investigators that she attempted to smother her other two daughters in their room as well. Wright’s body was sent for an autopsy in Dallas County where injuries were found around her nose and mouth that were consistent with a smothering. Since they will not seek the death penalty, if convicted, Burks has one option under Texas Law life in prison without the possibility of parole. Her next hearing May 7.