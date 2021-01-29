Advertisement

Nick Cannon’s talk show gets fall launch date after delay due to anti-Semitic comments

Posted/updated on: January 29, 2021 at 11:09 am

Fox/Michael Becker(LOS ANGELES) -- It looks like Nick Cannon will be able to fulfill his dream of having is own talk show after all.

Lionsgate’s Debmar-Mercury and Fox Television Studios have committed to a fall launch of a daytime talk show helmed by The Masked Singer host, according to a press release.

"It’s been a longtime dream of mine to host my own daytime talk show and that I’m able to do this in New York City, bringing daytime television back to the place that has fostered generations of talent, is very special to me," Cannon said in a statement.

"With this show, we’ll be uniting all aspects of entertainment in a unique way in the very place where a lot of what we know today as our culture started. I couldn’t ask for better partners than Debmar-Mercury and Fox and thank them for supporting me in this endeavor."

The news comes just over six months after producers delayed the premiere after Cannon came under fire for making comments that were deemed anti-Semitic last summer.

At the time, Lionsgate and Debmar-Mercury said in a statement obtained by The Hollywood Reporter, "The Nick Cannon talk show will not debut this year. After conversations with Nick, we do believe that his public comments don’t reflect his true feelings and his apology is heartfelt and sincere."

"We want to continue the healing process as he meets with leaders of the Jewish community and engages in a dialogue with our distribution partners to hear their views," the statement continued. "We are standing by Nick in our hope that by fall 2021 he will be able to use his extraordinary talent and platform to entertain, enlighten and unite his audience on the Nick Cannon talk show."

By Danielle Long

Copyright © 2021, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Go Back