HBO Max announces ‘Zack Snyder’s Justice League’ will debut on March 18
Posted/updated on:
January 29, 2021 at
10:38 am
HBO Max(LOS ANGELES) -- HBO Max announced Friday that the anticipated "Snyder Cut" of Warner Bros. Pictures' Justice League will premiere on the streaming service as a full-length feature on Thursday, March 18.
The announcement came in the form of three post-apocalyptic looking teaser posters released on social media. One features a flag with a tattered "JL" logo, another shows two seemingly discarded film cans reading "Snyder," and a third shows the "JL" logo made of stone and smashed.
There had been reporting that the film was being re-cut as a four-hour miniseries, but the new announcement appears to make it clear that the movie will be a single feature.
Snyder was forced to step away from the project following a family tragedy in March of 2017. Avengers director Joss Whedon took over and substantially retooled the film, which delivered a disappointing $657.9 million worldwide and subsequently ignited disappointed fans' curiosity as to what Snyder's version would have looked like.
Their enthusiasm, and the viral hashtag #ReleaseTheSnyderCut -- which was backed by Justice League's stars including Jason "Aquaman" Momoa and Gal "Wonder Woman" Gadot -- led Warner Bros. to invest millions to allow Synder to re-cut the movie to suit his original vision.
Co-star Diane Lane, who played Clark Kent/Superman's adoptive mother, Martha, recently applauded the fans' efforts as "fantastic." She told ABC Audio, "A one-way street became a two-way street in terms of the fans responding to the material, and then it takes on its own life."
