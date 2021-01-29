Local lawmaker files bill making it easier to sue the state over COVID restrictions

TYLER – A state lawmaker says he’s fighting the state over everything from business closures to mask mandates stemming from the COVID pandemic. Representative Matt Schaefer, of Tyler, wants to put the burden on the local or state government to prove what their doing is the right thing. He says the governor, county judge or mayor should be required to prove that the order is constitutional, effective, fair and the least restrictive way to do it. Schaefer says there are too many inconsistencies in how the state allows some restaurants to stay open, but some bars are forced to close. Schaefer’s filed a bill making it easier for individuals to sue the state over business closures and mask mandates. HB 1406 was filed earlier this week.