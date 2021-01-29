Firefighters discover body inside burning home

Firefighters discover body inside burning homePosted/updated on: January 29, 2021 at 7:37 am
UPSHUR COUNTY – A body was found inside a burning home in Upshur County Thursday afternoon. According to our news partner KETK, the body was discovered inside the home on FM 1795. Firefighters were putting out the fire shortly after noon when they came across the body. The body is being sent to Tyler for an autopsy. State Fire Marshall Paul Steelman is investigating the fire and the sheriff’s office is assisting.