Advertisement

Ben and Jerry’s debuts seven new flavors all topped with chocolate ganache

Posted/updated on: January 29, 2021 at 5:57 am

Ben & Jerry'sBy KELLY MCCARTHY, ABC News

(NEW YORK) -- There's a new, even more indulgent ice cream hitting the freezer section from Ben & Jerry's.



The Vermont-based ice cream company constantly churns up inventive concoctions and its latest lineup is over the top.



All seven new flavors -- ranging from fruit-forward with pastry pieces to rich chocolate with peanut butter cups -- are finished with a top layer of thick chocolate ganache.



"Whiskey Biz, for example, is a brown butter bourbon ice cream with blonde brownies and whiskey caramel swirls topped with white chocolatey ganache and white fudge chunks," the brand described of its new over-the-top flavor produced in partnership with local Vermont spirit maker WhistlePig Whiskey.



Dena Wimette, Ben & Jerry’s innovation guru, said they came up with this unique product that changes how people can eat their ice cream.



"We wanted to dial up the indulgence level," Wimette said in a statement. "We started with sundaes and all the things you add to sundaes to make them great as our inspiration. You could say we ended up going over the Topped."



Her fellow flavor guru at Ben & Jerry's, Chris Rivard, shared an unconventional approach to eating the new topped flavors. He suggests people use a fork to easily cut through the top and get all the way to the bottom for a full cross-section, rather than scooping it with a spoon.



Check out the descriptions of the other six appropriately named "topped" flavors below:



Chocolate Caramel Cookie Dough: Chocolate ice cream with caramel swirls and gobs of chocolate chip cookie dough topped with caramel cups & chocolatey ganache.

PB Over the Top: Chocolate ice cream with peanut butter swirls & peanut butter cups topped with mini peanut butter cups and chocolatey ganache.

Salted Caramel Brownie: Vanilla ice cream with salted caramel swirls & fudge brownies topped with caramel cups and chocolatey ganache.

Strawberry Topped Tart: Sweet cream ice cream with strawberry swirls & pie crust pieces topped with white chocolatey ganache & candy sprinkles.

Thick Mint: Mint ice cream with chocolate cookie swirls & mint chocolate cookie balls topped with chocolate cookies and chocolatey ganache.

Tiramisu: Mascarpone ice cream with fudge swirls & shortbread pieces topped with espresso fudge chunks and chocolatey ganache.



Copyright © 2021, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Go Back