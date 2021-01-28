PISD teacher steps down

PALESTINE — A Palestine High School teacher is no longer with the district afer an investigation into reports of inappropriate, but not criminal, text messages with a student. According to our news partner KETK, the educator resigned following an inquiry that began last week. The teacher’s name was not released. Although the texts were not illegal, they did violate district policy. The PISD webpage states the electronic communications policy allows employees communication with students, but, “only about matters within the scope of the employee’s professional responsibilities.” It also says that “an employee shall not use a personal electronic communication platform…to communicate with currently enrolled students.”