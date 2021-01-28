Advertisement

Michael B. Jordan says he’s open to return to ‘Black Panther 2’: It “will always be on the table”

Posted/updated on: January 28, 2021 at 3:09 pm

Marvel Studios(LOS ANGELES) -- Michael B. Jordan says he hasn't closed the door on the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

In an interview with People, Jordan revealed that he'd be open to reprise his Black Panther role of Erik "Killmonger" Stevens if asked to return.

"That's something that is very, very near and dear to my heart for a lot of obvious reasons," Jordan said, referring to the loss of Chadwick Boseman, who passed away last August from colon cancer. "[I] had a really tough year losing somebody close to me. And what that means for that franchise is...devastating."

"But being in that world in a character that I loved playing, and working with [writer-director Ryan Coogler] and all that good stuff, it's family," he continues. "We created a family over there. So to be able to be in that world again is something that, I think, will always be on the table in some capacity."

Although official details on Black Panther 2 have not been released, Marvel president Kevin Feige told Deadline earlier this month that the sequel wouldn't revolve around one person, but rather explore Wakanda's "characters and subcultures."

"So much of the comics and that first movie is the world of Wakanda. This was always and initially the primary focus of the next story," said Feige when asked what will happen to Boseman's titular character. "We're not going to have a CG Chadwick and we're not recasting [his character] T’Challa."

Meanwhile, Jordan is keeping busy with his own personal projects. In addition to making his directorial debut with Creed III, he is also gearing up for Without Remorseand Journal for Jordan -- the latter of which he'll work with Oscar winner Denzel Washington.

"Being able to be directed by [Denzel] is a blessing and such a learning experience for me," Jordan says.

Marvel is owned by Disney, the parent company of ABC News.

By Candice Williams

Copyright © 2021, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Go Back