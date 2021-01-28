Tyler man pleads guilty to charges in relation to white supremacist gang

TYLER — A Tyler man has plead guilty in-connection to charges related to being in a white supremacist gang and beating a fellow gang member at at a Tyler park in 2016. Federal authorities said Glynnwood Derrick, was a leader of the Aryan Circle, who entered the plea in Beaumont. According to our news partner KETK, gang members allegedly planned the attack, after the victim wanted to leave the gang. Court records indicate Derrick joined the gang in 2000, in a Texas prison. The group is described by prosecutors as a violent, white supremacist organization that operates in federal prisons and uses violence to enforce rules.