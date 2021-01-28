Advertisement

‘Schitt’s Creek’, ‘Happiest Season’, among nominees for the 32nd Annual GLADD Media Awards

Posted/updated on: January 28, 2021 at 2:29 pm

L-R - Mackenzie Davis, Kristen Stewart in "Happiest Season" - Hulu(LOS ANGELES) -- Emmy magnet Schitt's Creek, the Netflix superhero show The Umbrella Academy, and the LGBTQ holiday hit Happiest Season are among the nominees for the 32nd Annual GLAAD Media Awards.

The awards honor "fair, accurate, and inclusive representations of LGBTQ people and issues," and are also judged on "boldness and originality," "impact" and overall quality.

Here are the nominees in the major categories; the full list, including nominated music artists, can be found here.

Outstanding Film - Wide Release



The Craft: Legacy (Sony Pictures)

Happiest Season (Hulu)

Ma Rainey's Black Bottom (Netflix)

The Old Guard (Netflix)

The Prom (Netflix)



Outstanding Comedy Series



Big Mouth (Netflix)

Dead to Me (Netflix)

Everything's Gonna Be Okay (Freeform)

Harley Quinn (HBO Max)

Love, Victor (Hulu)

Saved by the Bell (Peacock)

Schitt's Creek (Pop)

Sex Education (Netflix)

Superstore (NBC)

Twenties (BET)



Outstanding Drama Series



9-1-1: Lone Star (FOX)

Killing Eve (BBC America)

P-Valley (Starz)

Ratched (Netflix)

Star Trek: Discovery (CBS All Access)

Supergirl (The CW)

The Umbrella Academy (Netflix)

Vida (Starz)

The Wilds (Amazon)

Wynonna Earp (Syfy)



Outstanding TV Movie



Alice Júnior (Netflix)

Bad Education (HBO)

The Christmas House (Hallmark Channel)

The Christmas Setup (Lifetime)

Dashing in December (Paramount Network)

La Leyenda Negra (HBO Latino/HBO Max)

The Thing About Harry (Freeform)

Uncle Frank (Amazon Studios)

Unpregnant (HBO Max)

Your Name Engraved Herein (Netflix)



Outstanding Limited or Anthology Series



Dispatches from Elsewhere (AMC)

The Haunting of Bly Manor (Netflix)

Hollywood (Netflix)

I May Destroy You (HBO)

Little Fires Everywhere (Hulu)



Outstanding Reality Program



Deaf U (Netflix)

Legendary (HBO Max)

Queer Eye (Netflix)

RuPaul's Drag Race (VH1)

We're Here (HBO)



Outstanding Children’s Programming



“Challenge of the Senior Junior Woodchucks!” DuckTales (Disney XD)

"Dogbot" Clifford The Big Red Dog (PBS)

"Nancy Plays Dress Up" Fancy Nancy (Disney Junior)

The Not-Too-Late Show with Elmo (HBO Max)

Summer Camp Island (HBO Max)



Outstanding Kids & Family Programming



Craig of the Creek (Cartoon Network)

Diary of a Future President (Disney+)

First Day (Hulu)

Kipo and The Age of Wonderbeasts (DreamWorks Animation/Netflix)

The Loud House (Nickelodeon)

"Mary Anne Saves the Day" The Baby-Sitters Club (Netflix)

"Obsidian" Adventure Time: Distant Lands (HBO Max)

The Owl House (Disney Channel)

She-Ra & The Princesses of Power (DreamWorks Animation/Netflix)

Steven Universe (Cartoon Network)

The winners will be announced at a virtual ceremony in April.

By Stephen Iervolino

Copyright © 2021, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

