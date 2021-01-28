Superintendent resigns names interim superintendent

LONGVIEW — Spring Hill ISD has named an interim superintendent following the resignation of Dr. Wayne Guidry Thursday morning. The district announced Penny Fleet will now perform in the interim role. Dr. Guidry was hired in March of 2019 from 6 finalists that had been trimmed down from 65 resumes. Prior to his time at Spring Hill ISD superintendent, Guidry spent two years leading Hubbard ISD. Fleet has served in numerous capacities across East Texas, including a decade teaching and coaching at Hallsville ISD, 12 years in administration at Pine Tree ISD, and 15 year in administration and special programs with Spring Hill ISD.