Man arrested on capital murder charge in Rusk County

RUSK COUNTY — Less than two days after a homicide in Rusk County, authorities have arrested a man on the capital murder charge. Demarcus Lewis, 25, was arrested early Thursday, just outside of Kilgore. Rusk County Sheriff Johnwayne Valdez told our news partner KETK action steps are key, “We truly believe that pro-activity is what allows us to do what we do, as quickly as we do.” Valdez continued, “Because, if we get on it, while it’s hot, and the case is still fresh, you have a much better chance.” Lewis has been charged with capital murder, in the death of Scott Reneau. The bond for Lewis was set at $1,500,000.

Authorities believe the murder took place around 11 p.m. Tuesday night. Ricky Thompson is a friend of Reneau and told our news partner KETK, "I pray that they bring them into justice, because the Reneau family and nobody deserves this. It was just devastating. The whole community, you know everybody around here knows Scott. He is so well known…He loved everybody, and I'm sure he would tell you if he was here today, that he would love, even the ones who mistreated him or done him wrong."