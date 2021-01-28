Incentives offered by Longview Animal Care and Adoption Center

LONGVIEW — Dogs and cats are the most surrendered and hardest animals to adopt at a shelter, according to the Longview Animal Care and Shelter. To that end, the organization announced Wednesday, the “Free over Three” program. Through the month of February, the center will waive the fees on animals, ages three years and up. All animals come spayed/neutered, micro-chipped and up to date on appropriate vaccinations. Approved adoption applications are required and some exceptions may apply. For more information click here.