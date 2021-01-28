Man arrested in church robberies across East Texas

CASS COUNTY — An East Texas man is facing a large number of charges in connection with numerous churches that have been robbed. Authorities say Jonathan Hamilton was found with drugs and tools that have been linked to those cases. According to our news partner KETK, Hamilton was pulled over on a traffic stop Wednesday. Hamilton, 33, is charged with possession of drugs, controlled substance, burglary, and theft. Police say that surveillance cameras from a nearby church confirms Hamilton is the burglar. Authorities believe he is responsible for break-ins between 8 to 10 churches in Cass County. Police anticipate more charges are still to come.