Suspected burglar captured by neighbor

Suspected burglar captured by neighborPosted/updated on: January 28, 2021 at 12:35 pm
ATHENS — An overnight burglar was arrested Thursday after authorities say he was caught in the act, of stealing from a shed. Henderson County Sheriff Botie Hillhouse said the arrest of Montana Tucker took place on Rush Road, just outside of Mabank. Tucker is charged with a State Jail Felony. A neighbor reported the incident and deputies arrived to find Tucker on a knee, being detained by the neighbor. Tucker was placed in the Henderson County Jail in Athens.