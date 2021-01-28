Man breaks into local Walmart with baseball bat

TYLER — Tyler Police say an East Texas man was arrested late Wednesday outside a Walmart on HWY 31 and Loop 323. Enus Lewis, 39, now faces multiple charges, after authorities say, he pulled out a bat and broke into the store, then began smashing merchandise. Officers say Lewis, was in possession of drugs when he was restrained. Lewis no faces numerous charges, including public intoxication and criminal trespass. The store originally a 24-hour store, but now closes at 11 p.m. due to the coronavirus.