‘Good Morning America’ co-anchor Michael Strahan tests positive for COVID-19

Posted/updated on: January 28, 2021 at 9:48 am

ABC/Lorenzo Bevilaqua(NEW YORK) -- On Thursday's edition of Good Morning America, it was revealed that co-anchor Michael Strahan has tested positive for COVID-19.

"He wanted us to let you know that he tested positive," co-anchor Robin Roberts said, noting that viewers had noticed Strahan hadn't been in the studio this week. "He's at home quarantining right now," she explained.

"So many of you have...reached out to him," George Stephanopoulos added, saying of his co-anchor, "He says thank you for the concern, very grateful for that and the well-wishes. He's also feeling well and looking to be back here shortly."

The GMA personality added that the show's staff that was in studio both in front of and behind the camera had been cleared by ABC parent company Disney after contact tracing was done for those who had been in Strahan's orbit.

Co-anchor Amy Robach, who has been on camera earlier than usual in Strahan's absence, joked that she told him to hurry back, "because I'd like to set my alarm back an hour."

By Stephen Iervolino

