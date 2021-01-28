American Airlines lost $8.9 billion in a year of pandemic

FORT WORTH (AP) — The final results are in for 2020, and it was a disastrous year for American Airlines. The airline said Thursday that it lost $2.2 billion in the fourth quarter, with revenue plunging by nearly two-thirds from a year earlier. And the airline lost $8.9 billion for the full year after earning nearly $1.7 billion in 2019. American is predicting that revenue in the first quarter will continue to be about 60% to 65% below year-ago levels. Airlines are hoping that a rollout of vaccines against COVID-19 will lead to at least a partial recovery in travel this summer or later in the year.