Biden’s first 100 days live updates: Biden to address health care with new executive actions

Posted/updated on: January 28, 2021 at 5:26 am

Anna Moneymaker/The New York Times/Bloomberg via Getty ImagesBy LIBBY CATHEY, JACK ARNHOLZ, LAUREN KING, and MICHELLE STODDART, ABC News



(WASHINGTON) -- This is day nine of the administration of President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris.



Here is how events are unfolding. All times Eastern:

Jan 28, 5:48 am

Biden to address health care in two new executive actions



Biden will tackle the issue of health care on Thursday with two executive actions -- one aimed at expanding enrollment for the Affordable Care Act amid the coronavirus pandemic and another that addresses reproductive health, according to the White House.



The president is expected to sign an executive order that will open a three-month enrollment period from Feb. 15 to May 15 on Healthcare.gov, allowing more Americans to sign up for health care as COVID-19 continues to engulf the country, according to a fact sheet outlining Biden's planned actions.



Biden will also address the issue of reproductive health in a presidential memorandum, rescinding the "Mexico City Policy," often referred to as the global gag rule, which was expanded under former President Donald Trump and blocks U.S. funding to international non-profits that provide counseling or referrals for abortion.



Thursday's actions will continue a series of executive moves by Biden in his first week as president, setting an ambitious tone for his administration on a number of policy areas.



