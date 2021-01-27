Suspects believed to have stolen bike from porch

KILGORE — Kilgore Police are asking for help in locating a stolen motorcycle. The 2016 Harley Softail Slim was taken off the owners porch on Post Oak Rd January 21. Police reports show suspects driving up on the scene, grabbing the bike and driving off toward US 259 N. If you have information on this case, police are asking individuals to contact Detective Andre Phillips by phone at 903-218-6904 or email at andre.phillips@cityofkilgore.com.