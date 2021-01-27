Smith County announces Hernandez to lead Elections Office

TYLER — Smith County has hired a new person to head the Elections Office. According to Smith County, Denise Hernandez will be moving her talents to Tyler. She has served as the Henderson County elections administrator since 2008. She replaces Karen Nelson, who now operates in the role of chief deputy elections administrator. Hernandez began working with Henderson County in 1999 as a property tax bookkeeper. In 2008, she became the county’s first elections administrator. She is a Certified Elections Registration Administrator and Registered Election Official.