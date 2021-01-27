Tyler police searching for suspects wanted in armed robbery

TYLER — Tyler Police Department are looking for three men, accused of robbing a gas station at gunpoint. Officials say the armed robbery took place early Tuesday morning at a Valero gas station on South Vine St. Police say one of the men pointed a gun at the clerk. who then turned over cash. Reports state that the suspects left in a Nissan Armada. If you can help identify these men, you are urged to contact the Tyler Police Department at 903-531-0182 or Tyler-Smith County Crimestoppers at 903-597-2833.