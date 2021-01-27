City agrees to re-timing of 18 traffic lights in Tyler

TYLER — A year long study into Tyler traffic lights began in 2019. On Wednesday, Tyler Council Members got the results of that study, which will result in the re-timing of 18 traffic lights throughout the city. Kemley-Horn and Associates entered into a contract with the city to improve commutes of motorists in the Rose City. It is not surprising that 12 of the lights involve intersections including Broadway, or Troup Highway. For more information click here.