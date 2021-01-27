Council moves forward on numerous contracts in Tyler

TYLER — At Wednesday’s Tyler City Council meeting, members authorized the City Manager to enter into a $267,000 contract with KSA Engineers Inc. for improvements of the Southside Wastewater Treatment Plant’s chlorination and dechlorination system improvement project. For more information click here. Also, the city will bring on Mortin Enterprises in a contract for $322,500 to provide asphalt crack sealing for the streets identified for seal coating and resurfacing in 2021. To see complete details click here. Additionally, the city made a decision to move forward in a construction contract with Stripe-A-Zone. The selection will add over 36 miles of bicycle lanes and shared lanes throughout Tyler,and connect 11 routes to a centralized hub in the downtown area. For more information click here.