USPS announces new stamps based on droids from ‘Star Wars’ universe

Posted/updated on: January 27, 2021 at 12:24 pm

USPSBy MEGAN STONE, ABC News



(NEW YORK) -- Your mail will soon feature characters from a galaxy far, far away thanks to a new line of stamps coming from the United States Postal Service.



In an official release, USPS said its latest collection of stamps will salute Star Wars droids such as C-3PO and R2-D2 for the 50th anniversary of Lucasfilm.



The beloved BB-8 from the latest Star Wars trilogy will, of course, make an appearance alongside other fan favorites: IG-11, C1-10P (aka "Chopper"), K-2SO, D-O, L3-37, a GNK (a power droid) and a 2-1B (a surgical droid).



In addition to the droids, the backgrounds of the 20 stamps will pay tribute to some of the most famous settings in the Star Wars universe, such as the floating Cloud City that can be found above the planet Bespin.



Greb Breeding was the designer for the stamps while William Gicker served as art director.



USPS said the new collection also honors Lucasfilm's legacy and its parent company, Disney, for its commitment to science, technology, engineering, and math (STEM) community.



Most notable is the company's partnership with FIRST (For Inspiration and Recognition of Science and Technology), a global nonprofit that aims to inspire children from pre-K to grade 12 to consider a career in STEM, in collaboration with their "Star Wars: Force for Change" initiative, which gives FIRST the ability to reach even more young people.



USPS will release more details on the stamps, including their release date, later this year.



Disney is the parent company of Lucasfilm as well as ABC News and Good Morning America.



