Texas deputy recovering after being shot, hit four times

HOUSTON (AP) – A Houston-area deputy is recovering at a hospital after being shot while responding to a call about a suspicious person. Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez says two deputies had approached the individual Tuesday evening when the man pulled out a gun and started firing at them. One deputy was hit four times, including on his hands. The sheriff’s office said in a tweet Wednesday that the deputy was expected to have surgery on his hand and could be released from the hospital in the next few days. The suspect, 37-year-old Moises Martinez, was later arrested.