Pediatrician killed in hostage situation at Austin clinic

AUSTIN (AP) – Police in Texas say a doctor with a terminal cancer diagnosis killed a pediatrician and then himself after taking several hostages at a clinic where he did not work. Police say Dr. Bharat Narumanchi killed Dr. Katherine Lindley Dodson at an Austin clinic on Tuesday. Police say four adult hostages were either let go or escaped, and they were not harmed. No children were there at the time. Police say Narumanchi had applied for a volunteer position at the clinic a week ago and was declined, but he had no other known connection to Dodson.