ETFB working to get cut funding restored

TYLER — The East Texas Food Bank is coming together with various agencies in Texas in an attempt to turnaround a budget cut by the Texas Department of Agriculture. On Wednesday, Lauren Barnes told KTBB, “Specifically for the East Texas Food Bank it is almost a $100,000 funding cut, so it is a 41% cut from our funding from this program.” Barnes continued, “Really at the end of the day, that is a loss of over 615 thousand meals from fresh fruits and vegetables, that won’t go out to our community.”

Late last year the state proposed departments trim their budget by 5%. The TDA cut equaled a slash of $1.9 million statewide to the Surplus Agricultural Product Grant. The ETFB Communications Director went on to say, “So with the new legislative session, our representatives will be getting together to form the budget committees. So they will be reviewing all of the budgets and they have a chance to reverse this funding cut. We are trying to raise awareness through out our community and then really urge our Representatives to make sure that this funding cut does get reversed.” For more information on the East Texas Food Bank click here.