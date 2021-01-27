Advertisement

Pamela Anderson’s son Brandon Thomas Lee fends off intruder with golf club

Leon Bennett/WireImage(LOS ANGELES) -- Don't mess with Brandon Thomas Lee -- that is, unless you want to risk getting beaten with a golf club.

On Monday, the 24-year-old son of Pamela Anderson and Tommy Lee shared a video of him confronting an intruder who entered his Malibu home.

As the unidentified man tries to explain himself, Brandon can be heard yelling from behind the camera to leave the property as he wields a golf club in his hand.

"This guy full on BROKE INTO MY HOUSE and then sneaks up on me in my kitchen, starts screaming at me, and after tries to tell me that he thought I was a lawyer he knew.... so I had to show him my good ol 7 iron," he captioned the clip.

The Hills: New Beginnings star has garnered over 134,000 views on the video since he posted it to Instagram.

