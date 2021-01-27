Advertisement

USPS to honor the droids of ‘Star Wars’ in new collection of stamps

Posted/updated on: January 27, 2021 at 8:21 am

USPS(WASHINGTON D.C.) -- The are the droids you're looking for.

Your mail will soon feature characters from a galaxy far, far away thanks to a new line of stamps coming from the United States Postal Service.

In an official release, USPS confirms that their latest collection of stamps will salute the droids of Star Wars, like C-3PO and R2-D2, just in time for Star Wars' 50th anniversary.

Of course, the beloved BB-8 from the latest Star Wars trilogy will make an appearance, alongside other fan favorites IG-11, the bounty hunter-turned Baby Yoda's protective nurse droid from The Mandalorian; plucky C1-10P, or "Chopper" as he's known from Star Wars: Rebels; the reprogrammed Imperial droid K-2SO from Rogue One; D-O from Star Wars: The Last Jedi; the strong-willed L3-37 from Solo; as well as the fan favorite GNK "GONK" power droid and the 2-1B surgical droid seen throughout the Star Wars universe.

In addition to the droids, backgrounds of each of the 20 stamps will pay tribute to some of the most famous settings in the Star Wars universe, such as the floating Cloud City that can be found above the planet Bespin from The Empire Strikes Back, and of course, the corridors of the iconic Millenium Falcon.

USPS says their new collection of stamps honors Lucasfilm's legacy and its parent company, Disney, for its outreach efforts in the science, technology, engineering, and math (STEM) community.

Most notably is Disney's partnership with FIRST (For Inspiration and Recognition of Science and Technology), a global nonprofit that aims to inspire children from pre-K to grade 12 to consider a career in STEM.

The program partnered with the Walt Disney Company's "Star Wars: Force for Change," giving FIRST the ability to reach even more young individuals.

USPS will release more details regarding its new Star Wars-inspired stamps, including their release date, at a later time.

Disney is the parent company of ABC News.

By Megan Stone and Stephen Iervolino

Copyright © 2021, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

