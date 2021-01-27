Adidas debuts maternity collection supporting active women throughout pregnancy

(NEW YORK) -- Adidas introduced its debut maternity collection featuring performance tops and tights for women throughout all stages of pregnancy. Expertly created, the new Adidas maternity collection was created closely with women at different trimesters and includes lightweight, high-stretch fabric around the stomach and chest areas, allowing the activewear to be worn throughout pregnancy as well as postpartum. Retailing between $25-$45, key pieces from the Adidas maternity activewear collection include the Adidas Maternity 7/8 Tight which has a tailored waistband and lighter fabric to minimize pressure on the belly. It also can be customized to cover the entire stomach or pulled below to be worn as a more relaxed fit -- releasing more heat and moisture, according to the company. Another piece from the collection is the Adidas Maternity Tank made from high-stretch fabric that works to hug the body without squeezing. Additionally, there is an A-line cut with a longer front portion which gives mothers-to-be full coverage. Each item has Adidas' signature AEROREADY technology which the company said delivers moisture management to help the wearer keep cool and dry while also offering support through all types of movement. "We understand that movement can have profoundly positive effects on our personal well-being and truly believe that sport is for everyone, with this collection marking another step in making our offering as inclusive as possible," said Adidas global training general manager Aimee Arana in a statement. She continued, "With the body experiencing daily change throughout the journey of motherhood, it was paramount we worked closely with a community of expecting women to understand exactly what they need from their activewear, through each trimester and postpartum." Officially rolling out for purchase online on Jan. 29, the line will be available in a range of cool and earthy tones using PRIMEGREEn which is a series of high-performance recycled materials to support Adidas' ambition to end plastic waste. Copyright © 2021, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

