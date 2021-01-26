Vaccine appointments full in less than a day in Longview

TYLER — Nearly 14,000 people scheduled appointments at the CHRISTUS Good Shepherd COVID-19 Vaccination Hub in Longview. According to CHRISTUS, more than 30,000 people visited the site each hour. Due to the demand, all currently scheduled appointments for the upcoming Hub site in Gregg County have been filled through the first 4 weekends. However, the State is scheduled to replenish vaccine supply, and additional appointments will be added on Feb. 5. To sign up for additional inoculations, click the link. https://vaccinate.christushealth.org/.