TSA-G now entering 7th straight week with COVID numbers above 15% hospitalization

TYLER — The Trauma Service Area G, now enters it’s 7th straight week with the percentage of hospitalized COVID-19 patients above 15%. NET HEalth’s George Roberts says, “I want people to get vaccinated. Hopefully we can get the demand taken care of sooner rather than later.” Restaurants,and businesses with incoming customers are required to decrease the maximum customer capacity to 50% or less, as outlined within Texas Governor Greg Abbott’s Executive Order GA-32. The NET Health CEO went on to say, “We are pleased that people want to get the vaccine, we are looking forward to having more and more supply…unless you have an appointment please don’t just show up. Go to our website nethealthcovid19.org, to take advantage of this.”