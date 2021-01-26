Truck used to steal from Tyler ATM

Truck used to steal from Tyler ATMPosted/updated on: January 26, 2021 at 3:37 pm
TYLER — Tyler police say someone stole cash from an ATM early Tuesday morning. According to our news partner KETK, police were notified at 5 a.m. that the ATM outside Cooperative Teachers Credit Union was forced open. Police say that someone used a pickup truck to damage the cash machine and take a portion of the money inside. The truck was left at the scene. Police are trying to determine whether the truck was stolen.