Tyler ISD Athletics launches new app, website

TYLER — Tyler ISD Athletics launched a new website, https://athletics.tylerisd.org/, and mobile app on Tuesday. The new website and app will help fans stay up to date on all things happening in Tyler ISD athletics. “We are excited to launch our new app and website,” Tyler ISD Athletics Director Greg Priest said. “It was very important to bring everything into one location for students, parents, and fans to get schedules, results, news, and ticket information.” The app is available now at no cost on both the App Store and Google Play.

TISD says the new Tyler ISD Athletics app will enable users to:

· Follow their favorite high school and middle school athletic programs;

· View important team announcements;

· Access team schedules and results;

· View ticket information;

· Connect with team social media accounts;

· View latest athletics news from across the District;

· and more!