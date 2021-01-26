Stuart Bird scholarship fund announced

TROUP — A scholarship fund was created Tuesday, for a longtime East Texas Educator. The former Superintendent for Troup ISD, Stuart Bird, died last week. A celebration of his life will be announced at a later date. At the age of 19, Bird began teaching band, which started a 47-year career in education. He was the Director of Fine Arts for Carthage ISD, before becoming the Principal then at Jacksonville High School. Bird, would also serve as the interim Assistant Superintendent for Tyler ISD.

He was the recipient of the Hall of Distinguished Educators, College of Education at Northwestern State University, and the Northwestern State University Alumni Band Director of the Year in 1992. Family and friends say, one of his most cherished experiences was being inducted into the Carthage Band Hall of Fame which included having the Director of Bands at Texas A&M University, compose a march in honor of Stuart. He was filled with pride hearing “Bird’s Battlin’ Brigade” for this first time. Memorial donations may be made to the Stuart Bird Scholarship Fund at Austin Bank in Troup. Inquiries into the scholarship can be made to Jarrod Wallum at Jwallum@austinbank.com.