Advertisement

Watch now: Action and joke-packed trailer for Disney’s animated ‘Raya and the Last Dragon’

Posted/updated on: January 26, 2021 at 2:18 pm

Walt Disney Animation Studios(LOS ANGELES) -- On Tuesday, Disney released the latest trailer to its upcoming animated adventure Raya and the Last Dragon.

The film is set in the fictional land of Kumandra, 500 years after an evil force threatened the land and forced the dragons, who lived peacefully with humans, to sacrifice themselves in order to salvage humanity. A young warrior named Raya must find the last dragon to unify the people of Kumandra, before the forces of evil can locate it.

Kelly Marie Tran, who played Rose Tico in Star Wars: The Last Jedi and Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker, is the voice behind Raya, while comedian and actress Awkwafina voices Sisu, the last dragon.

The new trailer ups the ante in both the action and the antics. Not only is Raya tricked by a "con baby," whose thieving skills lead the young warrior to recruit it to her cause, but she also takes on an enemy army seemingly single-handedly.

Crazy Rich Asians scene stealer Awkwafina unsurprisingly gets many of the laughs, equating her dragon abilities to that kid "in a group project who didn't pitch in as much, but you all get the same grade."

Raya and the Last Dragon predominantly features Asian performers. Apart from Tran and Awkwafina, Daniel Dae Kim, producer and star of The Good Doctor plays Chief Benja; Emmy winner Sandra Oh voices Raya's nemesis Virana, and Benedict Wong of Marvel movie fame, plays the hulking, wise-cracking warrior Tong.

Raya and the Last Dragon will be released in theaters and on Disney+ Premier Access -- for a premium price of $29.99, same as Mulan's early release -- on March 5th.

Disney is the parent company of ABC News.

By Stephen Iervolino

Copyright © 2021, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Go Back