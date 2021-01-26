Executive Director of Greater Longview United Way announces approaching retirement

LONGVIEW — The Greater Longview United Way announced Tuesday, that Executive Director, Donna Sharp, will be retiring effective April 30. According to the organization, this will follow the completion of the current United Way Campaign. Sharp has served in that role since April 2015, working with the organization’s 20 agencies, and supervising the funding of 37 community-based programs. “It has been the honor of a lifetime to serve as Executive Director of Greater Longview United Way,” said Sharp. “Long ago, my family instilled in me the spirit of service to others. That spirit is embodied in everything Greater Longview United Way stands for… I will forever be a strong advocate and supporter.”