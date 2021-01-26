Man sentenced to 10 years for child pornography

TYLER — A Tyler man will spend 10 years in jail for sexually explicit images of children. James Edward Clement, 38, pled guilty Monday, to possession of child pornography. Clement was indicted last August. According to an arrest warrant, detectives started looking into this case after they received multiple tips with various images of child pornography. They were also able to issue subpoenas to Suddenlink Communications and find Clements through his phone number and email address. Investigators eventually arrived at the man’s apartment, and they said Clement was “emotional.”Police found more than 3,000 files of alleged child porn on his phone.