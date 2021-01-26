Advertisement

Keira Knightley will no longer do nude scenes for male directors

Posted/updated on: January 26, 2021 at 12:18 pm

Gareth Cattermole/Getty Images(LOS ANGELES) -- While she's shot a few in the past -- and admitted to employing a "bum double" for others -- Keira Knightley says she's done with onscreen nude scenes, particularly if the director is a male.

"I don't have an absolute ban, but I kind of do with men," the actress and perfume pitch woman tells the podcast Chanel Connects.

During the conversation with filmmaker Lulu Wang and writer Diane Solway, 35-year-old Knightley explains, "It's partly vanity and also it's the male gaze. I feel very uncomfortable now trying to portray the male gaze."

She adds, however, "Saying that, there's times where I go, 'Yeah, I completely see where this sex would be really good in this film,' and you basically just need somebody to look hot."

The Oscar-nominated performer hasn't totally shut the door on onscreen nudity, but she does have one caveat. The mom to 5-year-old daughter Edie and 1-year-old Delilah says, "If I was making a story that was about that journey of motherhood and body acceptance, I feel like, I'm sorry, but that would have to be with a female filmmaker."

Keira says, "I don’t want it to be those horrible sex scenes where you’re all greased up and everybody is grunting. I’m not interested in doing that."

The Atonement actress says directors who envision her for a role featuring nudity should look elsewhere. "So, therefore, you can use somebody else, because I'm too vain and the body has had two children now, and I'd just rather not stand in front of a group of men naked," said Knightley.

By Stephen Iervolino

