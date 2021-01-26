Skimmer found on pump at convenience store in Marshall

Skimmer found on pump at convenience store in MarshallPosted/updated on: January 26, 2021 at 11:47 am
MARSHALL — An instrument used to steal credit card information was discovered at a gas pump in Marshall on Monday. The card skimmer was found on pump #1 at Sam’s Food Mart on Victory Drive. Police are continuing in the investigation of the situation. Credit card skimmers are devices added to card readers, usually in gas pumps or ATMs. Once the card is swiped into a reader with a skimmer attached, criminals may be given access to personal information of the cardholder.
Authorities say if you are paying for fuel at the pump, you should activate the following steps to keep you from being a victim of a gas pump scanner:
Use a pump closest to the storefront, in line of sight for store personnel
Before pumping, check for unusual Bluetooth signals with an ID that is a string of numbers
and letters
Check that security tape on pump cabinet has not been damaged. Torn tape might indicate that
the cabinet was opened without store personnel’s knowledge
The safest bet is to pay inside with cash
Always save the receipt and monitor your bank statements
If you think you’ve been skimmed, contact 1-800-TELL-TDA and they will send an inspector to
check it out