Skimmer found on pump at convenience store in Marshall

MARSHALL — An instrument used to steal credit card information was discovered at a gas pump in Marshall on Monday. The card skimmer was found on pump #1 at Sam’s Food Mart on Victory Drive. Police are continuing in the investigation of the situation. Credit card skimmers are devices added to card readers, usually in gas pumps or ATMs. Once the card is swiped into a reader with a skimmer attached, criminals may be given access to personal information of the cardholder.

Authorities say if you are paying for fuel at the pump, you should activate the following steps to keep you from being a victim of a gas pump scanner:

Use a pump closest to the storefront, in line of sight for store personnel

Before pumping, check for unusual Bluetooth signals with an ID that is a string of numbers

and letters

Check that security tape on pump cabinet has not been damaged. Torn tape might indicate that

the cabinet was opened without store personnel’s knowledge

The safest bet is to pay inside with cash

Always save the receipt and monitor your bank statements

If you think you’ve been skimmed, contact 1-800-TELL-TDA and they will send an inspector to

check it out