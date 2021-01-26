Two injured, two arrested following Van Zandt County shooting

WILLS POINT — Two people are in custody after a shooting left two people injured in Van Zandt County late Monday night. According to our news partner KETK, the sheriff’s office early Tuesday morning said that the shooting occurred just after 8:30 p.m. on Monday night on Willow Drive, near HWY 80. One victim was found at the scene while a second was in another area of the city. Both victims were taken to a hospital in Tyler. One remains in critical condition. The Kaufman County Sheriff’s Office helped locate a car in their area that investigators believe was used in the shooting. The suspected shooter, Shelby Newton, was charged with two counts of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon. Johnathon Curtis was accused of being in possession of a firearm as a convicted felon.

“The swift actions and cooperation of all the agencies involved lead to the arrests of the suspects in a short time frame. When we all work together great results can be achieved.” – Van Zandt County Sheriff Steve Hendrix

Hendrix also thanked the Texas DPS, Texas Game Wardens, the Wills Point Police and Fire Departments, as well as the district attorney’s office.