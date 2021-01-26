iStock By ABC News (NEW YORK) -- Here are the scores from Monday's sports events: NATIONAL BASKETBALL ASSOCIATION Orlando 117, Charlotte 108 Detroit 119, Philadelphia 104 Indiana 129, Toronto 114 Brooklyn 98, Miami 85 L.A. Lakers 115, Cleveland 108 Denver 117, Dallas 113 Boston 119, Chicago 103 Oklahoma City 125, Portland 122 Golden State 130, Minnesota 108 Sacramento at Memphis 8 p.m. (Postponed) San Antonio at New Orleans 9 p.m. (Postponed) NATIONAL HOCKEY LEAGUE Vancouver 7, Ottawa 1 TOP-25 COLLEGE BASKETBALL (8)Virginia 81, Syracuse 58 (11)West Virginia 88, (10)Texas Tech 87 Copyright © 2021, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Scoreboard roundup — 1/25/21

Posted/updated on: January 26, 2021 at 5:46 am

By ABC News



(NEW YORK) -- Here are the scores from Monday's sports events:



NATIONAL BASKETBALL ASSOCIATION

Orlando 117, Charlotte 108

Detroit 119, Philadelphia 104

Indiana 129, Toronto 114

Brooklyn 98, Miami 85

L.A. Lakers 115, Cleveland 108

Denver 117, Dallas 113

Boston 119, Chicago 103

Oklahoma City 125, Portland 122

Golden State 130, Minnesota 108

Sacramento at Memphis 8 p.m. (Postponed)

San Antonio at New Orleans 9 p.m. (Postponed)



NATIONAL HOCKEY LEAGUE

Vancouver 7, Ottawa 1



TOP-25 COLLEGE BASKETBALL

(8)Virginia 81, Syracuse 58

(11)West Virginia 88, (10)Texas Tech 87



