(NEW YORK) -- Valentine's Day is around the corner, and a new riff on Sweethearts' iconic confections brings 21 love song titles to the mix of sugary sayings. Spangler Candy Company, the family-owned and operated confectionery manufacturer announced exclusively to ABC News' Good Morning America on Tuesday that it has created a new setlist of sweet messages, inspired by the most celebrated love songs from past generations. The heart-shaped pastel candies will include song titles like "My Girl," "I'm Yours," "At Last," Sugar Sugar," "Crazy in Love," "10,000 Hours" and more. "We want some cheerfulness, happiness and nostalgia, so we came up with the idea to create sayings inspired by our favorite heart-themed songs through the decades to be reminded of the melody," Diana Eschhofen, Spangler Candy’s director of corporate communications told GMA. "We brainstormed hundreds of love songs and lyrics and narrowed it down to 21," she said. "We featured at least one from every decade from the 1950s to present day." The brand incorporated artists such as Sonny and Cher, Ed Sheeran, Beyonce, The Temptations, the B-52s and Dan and Shay. "We like to inspire happiness, and music has been scientifically proven to evoke memories and intense reactions -- we like to think we're going to inspire some duets," Eschhofen said. If she had to pick a new favorite from the fresh batch of Sweethearts, it would be the simple '70s melody, "Lean on Me." "It's become sort of an anthem to friendship and rising up together in times of trouble, which seems appropriate right now, as well as in any situation," she said. The candies are available nationwide at major grocery and drug stores in single boxes or five-count packs in an array of flavors: wintergreen, orange, lemon, blue raspberry, banana, grape and cherry. Copyright © 2021, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Advertisement

Sweethearts return with 21 new love song-inspired phrases

Posted/updated on: January 26, 2021 at 5:46 am

Spangler Candy Co.By KELLY MCCARTHY, ABC News

(NEW YORK) -- Valentine's Day is around the corner, and a new riff on Sweethearts' iconic confections brings 21 love song titles to the mix of sugary sayings.



Spangler Candy Company, the family-owned and operated confectionery manufacturer announced exclusively to ABC News' Good Morning America on Tuesday that it has created a new setlist of sweet messages, inspired by the most celebrated love songs from past generations.



The heart-shaped pastel candies will include song titles like "My Girl," "I'm Yours," "At Last," Sugar Sugar," "Crazy in Love," "10,000 Hours" and more.



"We want some cheerfulness, happiness and nostalgia, so we came up with the idea to create sayings inspired by our favorite heart-themed songs through the decades to be reminded of the melody," Diana Eschhofen, Spangler Candy’s director of corporate communications told GMA.



"We brainstormed hundreds of love songs and lyrics and narrowed it down to 21," she said. "We featured at least one from every decade from the 1950s to present day."



The brand incorporated artists such as Sonny and Cher, Ed Sheeran, Beyonce, The Temptations, the B-52s and Dan and Shay.



"We like to inspire happiness, and music has been scientifically proven to evoke memories and intense reactions -- we like to think we're going to inspire some duets," Eschhofen said.



If she had to pick a new favorite from the fresh batch of Sweethearts, it would be the simple '70s melody, "Lean on Me."



"It's become sort of an anthem to friendship and rising up together in times of trouble, which seems appropriate right now, as well as in any situation," she said.



The candies are available nationwide at major grocery and drug stores in single boxes or five-count packs in an array of flavors: wintergreen, orange, lemon, blue raspberry, banana, grape and cherry.



Copyright © 2021, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Go Back