Antique quilt exhibit coming to Goodman-LeGrand Museum

TYLER — The city of Tyler announced a special antique quilt display on Monday. The Goodman-LeGrand Museum will host a special vintage quilt display that begins Saturday, and runs through Feb. 27. Hours of operation are Tuesday through Saturday 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Quilts that will be on-hand include overlays from the 1830s and an 1880s quilt owned by the Goodman family. Many other quilts made from the 1850s to the 1930s will be on display throughout the home. Admission is free, however, a suggested $2 donationfor each admission will go toward the day-to-day operation of the museum. Due to COVID-19 precautions, visitors are required to wear a mask at all times during their tour and tour size are limited to five people. The museum is located on N. Broadway Ave. For more information, contact Debbie Isham, special events and Goodman Museum supervisor at (903) 531-1286.