CHRISTUS Good Shepherd Designated COVID-19 Vaccination Hub

LONGVIEW — CHRISTUS Good Shepherd Health System has been named a COVID-19 Vaccination Hub by the State of Texas to serve Gregg County. On Monday, Mark Anderson said, “We are calling this campaign My Shot Now. I know I can speak for myself representing CHRISTUS Good Shepherd, and I know all of our public officials can say that that name really resonates with us because we have heard from the public. They have waited patiently. They want their shot now, and this is their time.” CHRISTUS Good Shepherd is directing patients to make an appointment by visiting vaccinate.christushealth.org and answering the questions in the chat box on the right of the screen.

Patients may also call the following dedicated phone line for information and registration for a vaccination appointment at this hub vaccination clinic: (877) 335-5746. Starting Saturday, caregivers from CHRISTUS Good Shepherd Health System and CHRISTUS Trinity Clinic, alongside Gregg County and City of Longview first responders, will operate a weekend clinic to administer vaccines to those who meet the criteria for Phase 1A or Phase 1B. Anderson went on to say, “This marks a very important milestone as wel move forward. This is going to be the mechanism of how we return to normalcy not only here locally, but regionally, state-wide, and nationally. So, we couldn’t be more excited about what this means.” The vaccine is free to the public, and an appointment is required in order to receive the vaccine, which will be administered at the Longview Exhibit Center at the Longview Convention Complex.