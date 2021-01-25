Death row case sent back to lower court

WASHINGTON (AP) – The Supreme Court is telling a lower court to continue to consider a case brought by a Texas death row inmate protesting a policy that means a chaplain can’t accompany him into the death chamber. The justices on Monday ordered Ruben Gutierrez’s case sent back to a federal trial-level court. The justices in June had blocked his execution after Texas changed its policy and barred all spiritual advisers from the death chamber. Gutierrez is on death row for fatally stabbing an 85-year-old woman.