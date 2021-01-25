Harvey continues to be busy with 1st & 2nd dose vaccines

TYLER — NET Health announced more plans Monday, for various vaccination clinics to take place this week. CEO George Roberts tells KTBB, that Harvey Hall is an ideal setting, for a couple of reasons. “Our primary method is drive through, but there are days, when the weather is too cold or there are threats of rain, that we bring people inside Harvey Hall. The nice thing is we can pivot from a drive through to a walk-in as the weather dictates.” Second dose clinics will happen on Wednesday and Saturday of this week. Harvey Hall will be also be the site for first dose inoculations this Thursday and Friday.

Roberts continued, “We have done it both ways and both ways work, but the drive-thru is probably the preferred method because we want to take care of as many people as we can, so we don’t want weather to be a barrier. We are fortunate that the city of Tyler has given us use of Harvey Hall for the foreseeable future.” To get more information about how you can sign up for vaccinations, click the link. https://www.nethealthcovid19.org/vaccine-updates.